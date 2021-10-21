Southern University ramping up security ahead of homecoming

BATON ROUGE - It's been two years since Southern University celebrated its homecoming.

Crajean Jasper, a senior at Southern, is excited for the weekend.

"You know, it's getting back to normal. It feels like school again. It feels like Southern again."

But with that comes more traffic and increased security.

Just last week, a shooting occurred on Southern's campus. Now law enforcement is ramping up.

"If we see anybody that are having any issues and when we become involved, there will be a zero tolerance. And we will remove you from that property. And if there's a criminal act that has occurred, you are going to jail," said Sgt. L'jean McKneely, with Baton Rouge Police.

Along with increased police presence, comes a new safety precaution.

In order to get into Southern University's campus, you'll go through a checkpoint where both students and parents must show their ID. This is in order to keep track of who is driving onto campus, a crucial step to ensure safety amid recent crime.

"We have had previous altercations with people that don't come here. You know, they get in trouble, they shoot. So, this is a safe way," Jasper said.

Though traffic will increase, students appreciate the safety measures.

"Cause it's all about the safety for us, the students and also everybody else that's coming to enjoy our homecoming with us. So, we do want to make sure that everyone's safe so everyone makes it home to their families," Jasper said.

Law enforcement will be out in full force, in and around the stadium, making sure it's a safe homecoming weekend.