Southern University provides aid to assist students moving back home

BATON ROUGE – Southern University is providing emergency aid to students who are unable to financially move back home.

After moving classes online, the University encouraged students that live on campus to return home. Around 130 students are still living on campus.

“I'd rather be here than at home because I don't have my own bed at home,” said sophomore Maya Tate.

Moving back home isn’t a requirement and knowing that every student’s situation is different, Southern University wanted to make sure everyone is financially able to make the move.

The funding that could go towards gas, a flight, or storage is now available for students and so far, 20 have taken advantage. Officials say there is about $7,500 available, but that amount could increase.

“I know some people’s situations are worse than mine so I’m glad they have the help that I do as well,” said Tate.

The Southern University Division of Student Affairs, Southern University Foundation, and Southern University Alumni Federation created the initiative. Students wanting to apply for the relief should contact the Housing Support Line at 225-771-4083 or studentaffairs@subr.edu.

Their situations will then be assessed and remedied accordingly if possible.