Southern University prepares for Homecoming

Friday, November 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This week Southern University is welcoming alumni back with Homecoming 2019. 

Preparation began on Sunday, Oct. 27 and activities are set to continue until the Jaguars face off against the Alabama Bulldogs on Saturday, 4 p.m.

The pinnacle of the festivities occur Friday night with the Greek Show and pick up again Saturday morning with Southern's Homecoming Parade.

Click here for additional details related to the university's Homecoming events. 

