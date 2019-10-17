54°
Southern University Police arrest man in connection with a rape that occurred on campus

Thursday, October 17 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Rodman Lavalais

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man in connection with a rape that occurred on Southern University's campus. 

A female victim says she went out with friends on Oct. 27 2018 and upon returning home, felt ill.

She called 20-year-old Rodman Lavalais and asked if he would stay with her because she felt 'weird, weak, and wobbly.' 

She says she reiterated that she was not interested in having sex.

Despite this, Lavalais allegedly told her to 'stop faking like she was drunk' and proceeded to force her to have sex.

The victim maintains she was too weak to fight back. 

Southern University Police arrested Lavalais on charges of third-degree rape and his bond has been set at $1,000. 

