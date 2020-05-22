Southern University partners with food bank to distribute free food, Friday

F.G. Clark Activity Center Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - The effects of the global pandemic continue to impact Louisiana's residents, some struggle with the illness itself while others battle financial insecurity.

Southern University, determined to help, teamed up with local officials and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to assist families and individuals in need.

The University and its partners have created a drive-thru food distribution site.

The site will distribute free food to locals on Friday (May 22) at 9 a.m. within the Parking Lot of Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center (801 Harding Boulevard).

The distribution is safe and contact-less, as patrons will remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

Volunteers, equipped with 1,800 boxes of food, will provide them with enough to feed a family of four.

Masks, hand sanitizer and other protective materials will also be distributed while supplies last.

The event was a collaboration of Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Ag Center, Southern University Alumni Federation Home Chapter, Baton Rouge Sigma Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Alafia Healthcare, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

