Southern University partners with ALIVE podcast network to distribute student-produced podcast

35 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Southern is partnering with the ALIVE podcast to distribute a student-produced podcast.

According to a release, Southern is the first HBCU to distribute student-produced content through the network.

The Southern University channel will be available on Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV this fall.

