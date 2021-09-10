Southern University, OLOL partner to offer COVID vaccines at Saturday's home opener

BATON ROUGE – This Saturday, Southern University football fans will make the much-anticipated return to A.W. Mumford Stadium for the home opener against Miles College.

According to a Thursday news release from Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL), a partnership between Southern University and OLOL will add to the COVID-safety of the event.

The pandemic resulted in a year-long pause to typical football events in south Louisiana and while fans are eager to return to in-person events, they will do so while adhering to a few coronavirus-related regulations.

OLOL says all fans will be required to wear a mask or face covering inside and outside the stadium at all times except when eating or drinking. Fieldhouse Suites and Press Box Suites guests must also show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine upon entry.

Hospital representatives will also be on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. until game kickoff just outside the stadium near Championship Plaza.

OLOL says anyone 12 or older is eligible.

In addition to offering vaccines, healthcare professionals will provide interested guests with free biometric screenings including cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure checks.

The partnership between the university and the local hospital aims to ensure that all who enjoy cheering on the Jags at the exciting home opener can do so as safely as possible.