Southern University offering students 'pass' grading option for spring semester

BATON ROUGE - Southern University announced Thursday it too will offer an alternate grading method for students whose spring semester was upended by the coronavirus.

The announcement from the university says students will have two weeks after final grades come in on May 13 to decide whether they will to keep their letter grade or opt for the new "pass" grade.

The pass grade is reserved for final grades of A, B, or C for undergraduate courses or grades A or B for graduate courses. A student may also elect to withdraw from a course with the grade of ‘W’.

Students who want to convert a grade earned in a course to a 'pass' will need to complete an Electronic Request to Receive a Pass Grade Form and submit. Those who opt for a 'W' will need to complete the ‘COVID-19 Electronic Request to Withdraw’ form and submit it.

The deadline to submit the forms to the Registrar's Office is May 27, 2020.

LSU also announced Wednesday it would be offering a pass/no credit grading option for students this semester.