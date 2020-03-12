72°
Southern University moving classes online through remainder of spring semester

Thursday, March 12 2020
BATON ROUGE - Southern University has announced it will move classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

Classes will be canceled the week of March 16, and online courses will begin March 30 after students return from spring break.

The change will affect Southern campuses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. However, the New Orleans campus will begin online classes March 23.

