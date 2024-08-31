81°
Southern University mourns death of former Alumni Federation president
BATON ROUGE - The national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation from 2010 to 2014 died, according to the university.
The university announced the passing of Dennis S. Brown Saturday morning.
Brown was raised in Alexandria, LA, and graduated from Southern in 1976.
