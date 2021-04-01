Southern University Law Center to host in-person commencement ceremony, May 14

BATON ROUGE - South Louisiana's Spring graduates are eager to celebrate their achievements in both virtual and in-person commencement activities.

While some institutions may choose to keep commencement activities virtual, as an increasing number of citizens become fully vaccinated others feel in-person commencement ceremonies are appropriate.

The Southern University Law Center announced Thursday (April 1) that its campus will host a Spring in-person commencement ceremony on May 14 at 5 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Law Center says it will continue to monitor state-based coronavirus guidelines closer to time to provide further ceremony details.

