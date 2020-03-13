71°
Southern University Law Center temporarily cancels classes, prepares to launch remote classes

Friday, March 13 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Law Center has announced that as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, the school is canceling classes from March 16-22.

After this brief cancellation of classes, courses will move to a hybrid, distance learning, online, or remote format. 

Critical courses, externships, and any electives that may require physical interaction will resume as scheduled until further communication has been released from state and local health agencies.

These remote/hybrid classes will begin March 23.

The school says that as there are no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases on the campus, operations will continue as normal. 

