Southern University Law Center moving classes online until August 20

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Law Center is moving classes online due to a positive COVID case within the campus.

Officials said the Law Center will be remote until August 20.

During that time, the building will be sanitized for safety measures.

