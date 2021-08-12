73°
Southern University Law Center moving classes online until August 20
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Law Center is moving classes online due to a positive COVID case within the campus.
Officials said the Law Center will be remote until August 20.
During that time, the building will be sanitized for safety measures.
