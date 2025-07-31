Southern University launching new radio station, expanding its mass communication program

BATON ROUGE — Southern University will unveil its new radio station on Friday, marking an addition to the school's Mass Communication program.

The school is taking over the 24-hour Gospel station WTQT. The call letters will be known as WSUB 106.1 The Bluff.

Operations manager Nicolette Gordon said this gives students a chance to explore other job opportunities in the communications field.

“We’re preparing our students to be able to compete in whatever industry they will go into pertaining to communications,” Gordon said.

Gordon said that since WTQT is a community-based station, this gives students the ability to further connect with the community.

“This is an opportunity for them to stay connected to culture and the community. You know Southern University is the culture,” Gordon said.

Gordon said the radio station on Government Street will serve as their temporary training ground until facilities on campus are complete. Not only will students have the opportunity for hands-on training, but they will also be able to enroll in an introductory course and earn credit hours.

“Of course, they will have an opportunity to enroll in Introduction to Radio," Gordon said. "Of course, there is a rich history that comes with radio, there’s also a rich history that comes with radio here in Baton Rouge.”

Since WTQT is transitioning into the student-led station, Gordon said they will provide a variety of music, adding Adult Urban Contemporary.

“Everybody will move over from WTQT. We have allowed everybody to move over from their programming because we’re a community station, that’s what we’re all about,” Gordon said.

She said they are also looking for underwriters for their station and will add on student programming as the school year progresses.

There will be a ceremonial transition on Friday at 12:30 p.m., where the station's signage will be unveiled.

You can tune in to the station online here.