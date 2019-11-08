Southern University Jaguar Preview 'High School Day,' Saturday

Photo: Southern University

BATON ROUGE – Southern University has announced that high school students who missed online registration for the University’s annual ‘Jaguar Preview’ can still register on campus Saturday, Nov. 9.

Those attending the Saturday event will enjoy campus tours, performances by the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band and Southern University Cheerleaders as well as opportunities to speak with student leaders. Attendees will also be able to visit academic departments and talk to admissions recruiters.

Onsite registration is $35 and includes a t-shirt, lunch, and a ticket to the football game (Southern University Jaguars vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons).

Click here for more information on Jaguar Preview ‘High School Day.’