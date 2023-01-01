66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University graduate makes Alabama history as youngest judge

5 years 11 months 5 days ago Thursday, January 26 2017 Jan 26, 2017 January 26, 2017 5:08 PM January 26, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via Facebook

Trending News

CAMDEN - At just 27 years old, Briana Westry-Robinson has become the youngest African-American female judge in Alabama history.

WSFA-TV reports Westry-Robinson became a district judge in Wilcox County after voters elected her in November to a 6-year term. She turned 28 two days after taking the oath-of-office last week.

Westry-Robinson was born in Germany but raised in Camden. She graduated from the University of Alabama and earned a law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Westry-Robinson will take the gavel for the first time Thursday. She says she's been working toward becoming a judge since the second grade.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days