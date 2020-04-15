60°
Southern University grad brings his innovative fitness startup, 'Jiggaerobics' to Shark Tank

Wednesday, April 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University graduate is headed to Shark Tank to pitch his fitness start-up to some of the nation's top investors.

LaDonte Lotts, the founder of Jiggaerobics, says his innovative workout sessions feel more like a celebration than an aerobics class.

His website describes each session as a fitness-party that blends modern upbeat world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for a total body workout.

Lotts is hoping Shark Tank's panel of judges, who include big-time investors like Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban, will be just as drawn to his unique fitness start-up as members of the local community already seem to be. 

Lotts will appear on Shark Tank Friday, April 17

