Southern University fraternity suspended due to hazing allegations

Friday, March 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

Southern University's Alpha Phi Alpha chapter has been suspended due to alleged hazing that left two initiates needing medical treatment, according to statements made by the university. 

Southern University Communications Director Janene Tate said Alpha Phi Alpha is currently under investigation. She said administrators at the university are working with local law enforcement and the campus police in this issue. 

The fraternity is suspended pending the results of an investigation

  

