Southern University experiencing campus-wide power outage; shifting to remote operations

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University was without power Tuesday morning, the university said. 

"Facilities crews are actively investigating the issue," the university said, noting the entire Baton Rouge campus was experiencing the outage. 

The campus switched to remote operations for the remainder of the day on Tuesday. 

Report a Typo

