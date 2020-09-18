74°
Southern University evacuates residential halls over reported bomb threat Friday
BATON ROUGE - Southern University cleared students and employees out of multiple buildings on campus after a bomb threat was reported Friday.
A university spokesperson confirmed the threat around 4:30 p.m.. The school says it received threats to two residential halls. All students and staff have been evacuated from the North Residential Housing area as a precaution.
The school released a statement around 5 o'clock saying no device was found and students were being allowed back into their dorms.
No injuries were reported.
