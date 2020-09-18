74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University evacuates residential halls over reported bomb threat Friday

2 hours 43 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 September 18, 2020 4:36 PM September 18, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University cleared students and employees out of multiple buildings on campus after a bomb threat was reported Friday.

A university spokesperson confirmed the threat around 4:30 p.m.. The school says it received threats to two residential halls. All students and staff have been evacuated from the North Residential Housing area as a precaution.

The school released a statement around 5 o'clock saying no device was found and students were being allowed back into their dorms.

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days