64°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University employees stiffed on payday due to bank error
BATON ROUGE - Many Southern University employees are waking up without as much money in their bank accounts as there should be.
The University said it experienced a delay with the bank, causing January payments to not arrive Friday, the day they should have been deposited.
"We are working with the bank to rectify the situation as quickly as possible," the University said.
Shortly before 10 a.m., payments began posting in employees' accounts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes
-
Police arrest man after shooting death at Airline Highway McDonald's
-
Blind Baton Rouge tenet living without water, electricity; two men hope to...
-
Baton Rouge Police say gun burglaries are happening more frequently
-
LSU professor removed for political comments temporarily reinstated by court