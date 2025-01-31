64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University employees stiffed on payday due to bank error

2 hours 2 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 8:50 AM January 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Many Southern University employees are waking up without as much money in their bank accounts as there should be. 

The University said it experienced a delay with the bank, causing January payments to not arrive Friday, the day they should have been deposited. 

"We are working with the bank to rectify the situation as quickly as possible," the University said. 

Shortly before 10 a.m., payments began posting in employees' accounts. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days