Southern University employees cleaning up glass after golf cart drives through dining hall window

BATON ROUGE - Southern University employees were cleaning up glass Monday afternoon after a golf cart drove through the Mayberry Dining Hall.

The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. WBRZ was on the scene where two floor-to-ceiling window panes were broken. Employees had brooms and were clearing the glass.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital for their injuries. A small pool of blood was visible on the concrete outside of the building. No information on the extent of their injuries was released.

As for the golf cart, it looked unharmed. Small pieces of glass were visible in the floor boards. It is unclear if the golf cart is owned by the university and who was driving it.

WBRZ was at Southern University early Monday morning talking to school leaders and parents during their move-in day for freshmen.