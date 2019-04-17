Southern University featured in new Beyonce' documentary

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Dancing Dolls got a proper shout-out from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in the world-famous performer's new Netflix documentary.

'Homecoming', which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, centers around the singers prolific Coachella 2018 performance. Beyoncé is the first woman to headline the music festival.

The performance, which has quickly become one of the most celebrated of her career, features dance moves adapted from several historically black colleges and universities. Among the schools referenced in the documentary is Baton Rouge's Southern University, whose Dancing Dolls had a major influence on the performance.

Beyoncé's performance features moves from the Dolls' "catch-on", a dance sequence in which one dancer is followed by other dancers repeating the same moves.

“I honestly like cried. But it was like tears of joy because that means she must have at least watched our videos,” Dancing Doll Jordan Ezell told WBRZ last year when word first got out about the homage.

'Homecoming' is now streaming on Netflix, with a companion album featuring 40 songs from the show launching alongside it.