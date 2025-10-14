62°
Southern University continues homecoming week celebrations
BATON ROUGE - Southern University continued its homecoming week celebrations Monday with the annual Ecumenical worship service at the FG Clark Activity Center.
The service featured faith leaders from around Baton Rouge and Grammy nominated gospel artist Kim Burrell.
The theme this year was "Jags for life."
