Southern University continues homecoming week celebrations

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University continued its homecoming week celebrations Monday with the annual Ecumenical worship service at the FG Clark Activity Center. 

The service featured faith leaders from around Baton Rouge and Grammy nominated gospel artist Kim Burrell. 

The theme this year was "Jags for life."

For more info on events on The Bluff, click here. 

