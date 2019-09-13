81°
Southern University cheerleaders walk away from fiery crash Thursday night

2 hours 31 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2019 Sep 13, 2019 September 13, 2019 5:34 PM September 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A group of cheerleaders from Southern University survived an accident in the capital area Thursday night.

Photos shared on social media showed a car completely engulfed in flames on I-10 near Chippewa Street. A university spokesperson confirmed the incident Friday afternoon, saying no one was seriously hurt.

No other details about the accident were immediately available. 

