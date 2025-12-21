67°
Southern University band pays tribute to Tom Benson in Saints halftime show
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' paid tribute to late Saints owner Tom Benson during the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.
The band honored Benson during halftime by spelling out his name on the field. Benson passed away in March of this year after being admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.
Watch the video below to see Southern's full performance from Thanksgiving night.
