67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University band pays tribute to Tom Benson in Saints halftime show

7 years 3 weeks 6 days ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 November 23, 2018 12:03 PM November 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Southern University March Band Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's 'Human Jukebox' paid tribute to late Saints  owner Tom Benson during the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.

The band honored Benson during halftime by spelling out his name on the field. Benson passed away in March of this year after being admitted to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

Watch the video below to see Southern's full performance from Thanksgiving night.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days