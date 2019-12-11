51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University at New Orleans announces suspension of all athletic programs

3 hours 20 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 December 11, 2019 8:34 AM December 11, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: Paula Jones

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday of this week, Southern University at New Orleans sent an internal message to faculty and staff, stating that the college plans to “suspend all intercollegiate programs for an unspecified period.”

According to WWL, the school’s athletics program caused major budget losses.

The University has a deadline of March 2020 to become financially stable, which is a requirement of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

In the aforementioned internal message, SUNO Interim Chancellor Dr. James H. Ammons said he made the decision after thoroughly analyzing budgetary restraints and discussing it with “key stakeholders.”

In August, financial issues reportedly led the University to furlough some of its employees.

According to the Interim Chancellor, the University’s athletic programs will come to a close after the last athletic event of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days