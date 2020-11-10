Southern University announces plans to host fall commencement at A.W. Mumford Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Southern University will seemingly host its first in-person graduation ceremony since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced Tuesday its fall commencement will be held in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Dec. 11. Southern officials revealed few details about what the ceremony would look like but promised more info would come in the near future.

Fall 2020 Commencement will be held at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Friday, December 11 at noon. More details forthcoming. #WeAreSouthern #FinishStronger pic.twitter.com/YoBuVB71Or — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) November 10, 2020

Southern has previously held virtual commencements for its spring and summer graduates this year.

The news comes about a week after LSU announced it too would be hosting its first and only in-person commencement ceremony of 2020 at Tiger Stadium next month.