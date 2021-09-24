Southern University announces make-up days for Ida, cancels fall break

BATON ROUGE - Southern University has canceled its fall break and announced additional make-up dates after Hurricane Ida closed the school for about a week.

A university spokesperson confirmed Friday that students will report for classes on Oct. 4 and 5, the previously scheduled dates for fall break. Faculty can use those dates for make-up classes as well as Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 6.

Southern canceled a total of five schools days due to the storm.