Southern trails Grambling 17-7 at halftime of Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team trails Grambling 17-7 at halftime of the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic.
Defense from both teams dominated the action early in the first half, until Grambling took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception from Barron Miles. The Tigers then took a 14-0 lead after Hayden Benoit connected with Keith Jones for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Trey Holly got Southern on the board with a rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game. Grambling would make it a 17-7 game with a 39-yard field goal with 4:39 left in the second quarter
