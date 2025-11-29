67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern trails Grambling 17-7 at halftime of Bayou Classic

1 hour 54 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 2:53 PM November 29, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team trails Grambling 17-7 at halftime of the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic.

Defense from both teams dominated the action early in the first half, until Grambling took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception from Barron Miles. The Tigers then took a 14-0 lead after Hayden Benoit connected with Keith Jones for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Trey Holly got Southern on the board with a rushing touchdown to make it a 14-7 game. Grambling would make it a 17-7 game with a 39-yard field goal with 4:39 left in the second quarter

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days