89°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern to close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - Southern will be closed and classes cancelled on Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Preparations have been made for on-campus residential students to shelter in place, the university said. Students who went home for the weekend should stay there, officials added.
Testing for coronavirus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center will be suspended Monday through Wednesday.
Get the latest storm forecast and information here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday