89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern to close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

2 hours 1 minute 17 seconds ago Sunday, August 23 2020 Aug 23, 2020 August 23, 2020 3:01 PM August 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Southern will be closed and classes cancelled on Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Preparations have been made for on-campus residential students to shelter in place, the university said.  Students who went home for the weekend should stay there, officials added. 

Testing for coronavirus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center will be suspended Monday through Wednesday. 

Get the latest storm forecast and information here.

Watch live newscasts here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days