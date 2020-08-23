Southern to close Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Southern will be closed and classes cancelled on Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Preparations have been made for on-campus residential students to shelter in place, the university said. Students who went home for the weekend should stay there, officials added.

Testing for coronavirus at the F.G. Clark Activity Center will be suspended Monday through Wednesday.

