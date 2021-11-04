64°
Southern Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot

1 hour 7 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021 Nov 4, 2021 November 04, 2021 1:39 PM November 04, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Caller Times

KINGSVILLE, Texas - A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance, police said Thursday.

Kingsville Police Department Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys Jr. died Thursday morning at a Corpus Christi hospital, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Police said Benys was shot Monday afternoon as he and other officers responded to the call in the city near the Gulf Coast, about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

