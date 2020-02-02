Southern sweeps Alcorn in doubleheader

BATON ROUGE- In a doubleheader in the F.G Clark Activity Center, both the Southern men's and women's basketball teams beat Alcorn State on Saturday.

Head Coach Carlos Funchess and the Lady Jags led off the night with a dominating 74-57 win. Raven White led the way with 17 points and 6 rebounds. Amani McWain and Taneara Moore both finished in double figures as well.

The Lady Jags improve to 9-11 and extend their win streak to 5 games.

Meanwhile the men's team was able to handle their business as well as they beat Alcorn 93 to 82. Baton Rouge product Lamarcus Lee scored a career high 26 points in the win and added 11 rebounds.

Micah Bradford finished with 27 points as the Jags when their 6th straight game and improve to 9-13 this season.

Up next for both teams, they head on the road to face off against Grambling next Saturday.