Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2

BATON ROUGE- Southern baseball pulled off a upset 7-2 win over No. 8 LSU Tuesday evening and Lee-Hines Field. This was the Jaguars 3rd all-time win over the Tigers and first since 2005.

Southern improves to 18-15 on the year while LSU drops to 23-11.

Junior RHP Eli Finney got the start for Southern and was dominant. He pitched 7 innings and only allowed 1 hit and 1 run while striking out 7. He held LSU hitless through 6 innings.

LSU senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis went 0-5 and struck out once. Junior infielder Josh Smith wasn't able to keep up his momentum from a successful weekend at the plate against Texas A&M. He went hitless during his four trips to the plate and struck out twice.

Freshman RHP Landon Marceaux got his first start in 3 weeks for LSU and was roughed up early. He would only go 1.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He also walked 2 and struck out 1.

3rd baseman Tyler LaPorte went 3-5 for the Jags, scoring twice with 1 RBI. Willie Ward also added 2 hits and 2 RBIs in the win.

“There’s not much to say from our standpoint,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “We were beaten by a team that played a lot better than we did, that was a lot hungrier than we were. Their pitcher totally handcuffed us, and their hitters were very tough outs for us tonight. They deserved to win and completely outplayed us.”

Up next Southern will host University of New Orleans at Lee-Hines Field on Wednesday. LSU will head on the road to Missouri for a three game series against the Tigers.