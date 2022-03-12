51°
Southern student found dead after gunfire at off-campus apartments
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University student was killed in a shooting overnight at an off-campus apartment complex.
Southern officials confirmed Friday that the victim was a university student, but they have not released their identity.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the Cadence apartment complex at the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard.
Police responded to the apartment after reports of gunfire and found one person dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
