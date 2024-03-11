70°
Southern softball takes series against Texas Southern University with 5-1 victory in first game of doubleheader
Southern softball opened conference play winning two in a row against Texas Southern University.
The Jaguars won game 1 of Monday's doubleheader 5-1 and now hold a record of 6-10 on the season.
The first pitch of today's second game against TSU is at 12:30 pm.
