Southern softball takes series against Texas Southern University with 5-1 victory in first game of doubleheader

By: Hunter McCann

Southern softball opened conference play winning two in a row against Texas Southern University. 

The Jaguars won game 1 of Monday's doubleheader 5-1 and now hold a record of 6-10 on the season.

The first pitch of today's second game against TSU is at 12:30 pm.

