Southern softball knocked out of the SWAC Tournament in a loss to Prairie View A&M
GULFPORT, Miss. - Southern University softball has been knocked out of the SWAC Tournament after a 8-1 loss to Prairie View A&M.
The Jaguars came into the Tournament as the No. 3 seed, but taking on the No. 1 seeded Panthers was no easy task.
The Jags got in front early. Asia George came home after a sacrifice bunt and throwing error brought her home. Southern led 1-0.
However, the Panthers answered. Four runs in the second inning would put them ahead, and the Jags could not catch up with only three hits on the day.
