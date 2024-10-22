Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success

Baton Rouge - Southern now sits at the top of the SWAC West and they're undefeated in conference play after taking down Alcorn last Saturday for Homecoming.

A big part in their win was a stellar offensive performance; perhaps their best all season.

The Jags had 436 yards of total offense, 295 of those yards came on the ground. In order to be successful in the run game, a team needs a good offensive line to block and open up holes for backs to run through.

That is exactly what Southern's offensive line did against the Braves. A group who were all very new to each other back in August came together to help lead their team to victory.

Not only did they set up the rushing attack, but they also have not given up a sack in their last two games.

That significant improvement came with shifting around personnel and coming up with different blocking and protection schemes to help make the offense click.

"Coach Nivens, the offensive line coach, has been doing a tremendous job of working to find that right cocktail of offensive lineman. And you know, it's been really going well. And coach Frederick has been doing things schematically and protection wise, to help young guys and experienced guys some. So it's been, it's been a really, really good mix, and those guys and the production shows that," Head coach Terrence Graves said at his weekly press conference.

Consistency will be key moving forward as the Jags finish their final five games of the season. They will travel to Tallahassee, FL to take on the defending SWAC Champions, Florida A&M on Saturday. That game is set for 6 p.m. CST and will be streaming on ESPN+.