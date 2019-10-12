68°
Southern's Human Jukebox to perform during Lakers halftime show in Los Angeles

Friday, October 11 2019
By: Deyja Charles

BATON ROUGE -  The Southern University band is taking on a different stage on the west coast.

An announcement from the Human Jukebox Twitter account confirmed the band will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the Lakers halftime show in December.

It's just one of two stops the band will make in Southern California. They're also slated to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

