55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern's Human Jukebox slays halftime performance at LA Laker's game

55 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2019 Dec 30, 2019 December 30, 2019 10:53 AM December 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOS ANGELES  - Southern University's Human Jukebox marching band performed during halftime at Sunday's Lakers game.

The band's presence may have given the Lakers some good luck, as the LA team went on to beat the Mavericks, 108-95.

 

The band left for California on Thursday night, prepared to take on the halftime show at the Los Angeles Staples Center before heading to Pasadena for their performance in the 2020 Rose Parade on New Year's Day.   

This busy schedule is an appropriate conclusion to an exciting year for Southern's marching band. Earlier this month, they joined the Dancing Dolls in snagging international attention by appearing in a Lizzo music video
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days