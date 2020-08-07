92°
Southern's Human Jukebox featured in new 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne single

Friday, August 07 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's famous marching band is once again in the spotlight.

The Human Jukebox is featured prominently in 2 Chainz's new single 'Money Maker' through a sampling of one of the band's performances. The song features Louisiana native Lil Wayne.

Southern's band is also featured on the cover of 2 Chainz's new album.

Last year, the band starred in another prominent artist's music video when Lizzo recruited Southern's Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls for her hit song 'Good as Hell.'

You can check out the full song below. Some of the lyrics are explicit. 

