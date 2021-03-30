74°
Southern's football game versus Prairie View postponed

PRAIRIE VIEW- The Southern Jaguars' football game scheduled for April 10 against Prairie View has been postponed because of COVID issues within the Panther program.

Those ongoing COVID issues will continue to pause activities for the Panthers through both the Southern game and their April 3 contest against Alabama A&M.

Southern's last game before the Bayou Classic on April 17 will be Saturday against Jackson State at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

