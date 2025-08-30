75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern prepares for another away game

Friday, August 29 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - While most of the country is preparing for their season openers, the Southern Jags already have one game under their belt. They're now preparing for another road game at Mississippi Valley State.

This may be a game between two SWAC teams, but it will not count towards either team's conference record.

After falling in the SWAC/MEAC Challenge in Week Zero, Southern is looking for their first win.

The last time the Jags faced the Delta Devils was in 2022, and Southern won that game 27-7.

Kick off is set for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at Rice-Totten Stadium. 

