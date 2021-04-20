REPORT: Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk St.

BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Dawson Odums is expected to leave Southern University for another coaching job.

Reports Tuesday said Odums is expected to take the head coaching job at Norfolk State University. When asked for comment, a Southern Athletics spokesperson said it could not confirm nor deny the reports.

Trayvean Scott, SU deputy AD, couldn't confirm or deny reports of Coach Odums' departure but said the university should have more info within the next hour https://t.co/yH1AlBoflt — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) April 20, 2021

Southern said it expects to release a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Calls and texts to Odums were unanswered. The North Carolina native just closed out his ninth season with the Jaguars with a resounding victory over rival Grambling in the Bayou Classic on Saturday in Shreveport.

Southern will play their fall season starting on Sept. 4 against Troy in Alabama.