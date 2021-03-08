64°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern opens SWAC season with sweep of Grambling
Southern opened their SWAC season slate with a sweep of Grambling. Jags scored 24 runs across three games.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vaccine rollouts ramp up across nation, and in Louisiana
-
Police investigate fatal incident involving vehicle with bullet holes on I-10 West...
-
Sunday Journal: Count Your Blessings supper by St. Vincent de Paul
-
Dozens of families in mobile home park living without water for over...
-
Authorities discover two men suffering inside a vehicle from gunshot wounds on...