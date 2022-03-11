53°
Southern men's hoops team losses to Grambling, Lady Jags hit game winner over Texas Southern

8 hours 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 10 2022 Mar 10, 2022 March 10, 2022 4:31 PM March 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

The Southern Jaguars hoops season ends as the team falls to Grambling 60-58. The Jags had an halftime lead, but struggled offensive in the second half. Only hitting 11 of 30 shots. 

The Jags were lead by Tyrone Lyons with 13 points and 8 boards. Brion Whitley also added 13 points and 2 assists. Southern ends the season with a 17-14 record, and finished in 3rd place in the SWAC regular season standings. 

The Lady Jags got beat Texas Southern in the SWAC quarterfinals. Southern was trailing 67-66 in overtime when Nakia Kincey hit the game winner with 3 seconds left. 

Southern is now moving on and will face Jackson State who is undefeated in conference play tomorrow at 5:30. 

