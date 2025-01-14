Southern men's basketball improves to 4-0 in SWAC play

BATON ROUGE - The Southern men's basketball team picked up another conference win on Monday night.

The Jaguars handled visiting Bethune-Cookman 69-53 and improved to 9-8 overall and 4-0 in SWAC play.

Doinjahe Thomas led Southern with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Johnson added 10 points and two assists.

The Jaguars host Grambling State on Saturday at 5 p.m.