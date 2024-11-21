47°
Southern men's basketball falls to No. 23 Texas A&M 71-54
COLLEGE STATION - Southern men's basketball lost to No. 23 Texas A&M 71-54 after holding a sizable lead at half.
Southern led 39-25 going into halftime, but allowed a 19-0 run from Texas A&M afterward. The Aggies outscored the Jaguars 46-15 in the final 20 minutes.
The Jaguars fall to 1-4 and play Champion Christian College on Nov. 25 at home.
