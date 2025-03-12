Southern men's basketball falls to Grambling, 65-62, in overtime of the SWAC Tournament quarterfinals

ATLANTA, Ga. - No. 1 seeded Southern fell to No. 8 seed Grambling in overtime of the quarterfinals of the SWAC Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

After beating the Tigers twice in the regular season, the Jaguars held on strong in the first half to lead 29-21 at the break.

After leading by double digits in the second half, Southern begins to fall apart allowing Grambling to go on a 15-0 run to take the lead.

The Jags were able to muscle in some tough shots, sealed by a Brentay Noel dunk to tie the game and send it to overtime tied at 49.

After a back-and-forth overtime period, the Tigers were able to hold off the Jaguars and get the upset with a 65-62 victory.

Southern is now headed back to Baton Rouge with a 20-12 overall record and a 15-3 record in SWAC play.